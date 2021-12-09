Watch Hillary Clinton's presidential victory speech

Hillary Clinton never expected to lose to Trump. Most of us didn't either. In this clip, she reads the victory speech she would (should) have given. From Inside Edition:

The former first lady would have paid tribute to her late mother had she won the 2016 presidential election. "I dream of going up to her and sitting down next to her, taking her in my arms and saying look at me, listen to me," Clinton read. "As hard as it might be to imagine, your daughter will grow up and become the president of the United States."