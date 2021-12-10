The Dimensions of Dialogue by Jan Svankmajer is a stop-motion animation where daily household items such as silverware, pots and pans, and food come to life. The objects re-arrange themselves into various characters and forms. The way that the forms break down, morph into each other, and re-form into new creations is unbelievable. What fascinates me so much about this film is the nightmarish feeling I get when I see these mundane objects moving around on their own, as if they are possessed. Svankmajer takes the concept of playing with one's food to a whole new level.
Everyday items come to life in this stop-motion film
