"Fitter Happier" Recreated With Actual Notes By Elizabeth Holmes

Transcripts from the iPhone of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes are now public documents, thanks to the ongoing trials over the company's blood-pricking fraud. So musician Patrick Swanson took those words … and decided to set them to the "tune" of Radiohead's infamously bizarro computer rant track "Fitter Happier."
If you want to get really creepy, someone should deepfake Elizabeth Holmes performing the words to "Fitter Happier" in her eerily baritone voice.
Image: Max Morse for TechCrunch / Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0)