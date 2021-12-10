Foul-mouthed crow visits an elementary school in Oregon

At Allen Dale Elementary, in Grant's Pass, Oregon a friendly crow with a foul mouth mysteriously appeared. The crow helped itself to snacks, poked people in the head, and generally seemed charming.

Oregon Live:

"This crow showed up at our school just out of the blue one morning," said Naomi Imel, an education assistant at Allen Dale, over the phone on Thursday.

It began looking into classrooms, Imel said, and pecking on doors. At one point, it made its way into a fifth-grade classroom where it "helped itself to some snacks," she said.

Imel said the bird wasn't aggressive at all and seemed to love the kids.

"It landed on some people's heads," she said.

And, she added, it spoke. The bird could say, "What's up?" and "I'm fine" and "a lot of swear words."

"It was like a parrot," Imel said. "It was the weirdest thing."

Still, because it was a wild animal that wouldn't leave, the school called animal control.