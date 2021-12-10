Fox offended after Biden dares to say "all women and men are created equal"

Welp, President Joe Biden really did it this time.

In what can only be considered an act of sacrilege (almost as blasphemous as when Biden neglected to mention Dr. Seuss in a Read Across America Day statement), the president recklessly added the word "women" when reciting part of the Declaration of Independence.

"…that all [women and] men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness," he recited. The gall of some presidents.

And of course, an offended Fox "reporter" stepped in for angry commentary.

"All right, you notice how he added women and men are created equal, not just men," she said. "It matters, right? That's not what the founders wrote. Apparently the sacred words of our founding fathers weren't inclusive enough for sleepy Joe, so he corrected them."