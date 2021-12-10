Masayuki Uemura, creator of the Nintendo Entertainment System and SNES, RIP

Masayuki Uemura, Nintendo's lead architect for the Famicom (aka Nintendo Entertainment System) and the Super Famicom (SNES), died this week at age 78. From Kotaku:

Originally, Uemura worked at Sharp, selling photocell tech to various companies, including his future employer Nintendo. Once joinging the company, he worked with Gunpei Yokoi to integrate the photocell technology into electronic light gun games. He would go on to work on plug-and-play consoles like Nintendo's Color TV-Game.

But everything changed in 1981 with a single phone call.



"President Yamauchi told me to make a video game system, one that could play games on cartridges," Uemura told Matt Alt in an interview published last year on Kotaku. "He always liked to call me after he'd had a few drinks, so I didn't think much of it. I just said, "Sure thing, boss," and hung up. It wasn't until the next morning when he came up to me, sober, and said, "That thing we talked about—you're on it?" that it hit me: He was serious."