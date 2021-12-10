Mysterious crashed plane found near Oklahoma airport with no pilot or passengers around

On Wednesday, a small, crashed plane was found in a field near Oklahoma's Tahlequah Municipal Airport. Weirdly, authorities haven't located a pilot or any passengers and nobody has reached out to airport officials, police, or the Federal Aviation Administration.

"It's kind o a bizarre story, really," airport manager Greg Blish told the Muskogee Phoenix. "It was a Piper Tri-Pacer, and there's no pilot or passengers located, but there is substantial damage done to the aircraft."

