"Return to Life: An Experiment in Artificial Respiration" is a bizarre Australian film from 1959

In 1959 researchers at Australia's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital injected a volunteer with curare, the same stuff that indigenous peoples in Central and South America put on blowgun darts to paralyze prey. This caused the volunteer to stop breathing. "Physiologically, he will be like a man drowned or asphyxiated," says the narrator.

The rest of the film shows the researchers keeping the man alive for an hour with differen kinds of artificial respiration apparatus. They were successful. I wonder if the patient was conscious during the experiments. I hope they paid him a lot of money for risking his life like this!