Sleep troubles weighing you down? This 15lb. blanket is just what you need

Now more than ever, most of our days are consumed with constantly being connected to the world wide web, making it hard to find moments of relaxation within your hectic day. Because of that, many people suffer from insomnia and don't get the right amount of sleep to properly function. Studies show that sleep is needed to repair brain functions, and that lack of sleep can lead to disorders, affecting both adults and even children.

One popular, natural solution to catch those much-needed ZZZs is using a weighted blanket. These comfy bedtime essentials simulate being hugged to sleep, and this 15lb. option from Amore Beds is currently on sale for just $81.99, or down from $129.

The Amore Beds 15lb weighted blanket is a highly breathable blanket made of hypoallergenic materials, which stimulates and boosts natural serotonin and melatonin levels, resulting in a calming effect. The pressure of the weight is defined as Deep Touch Therapy (DTT), which is a form of touch like a gentle hug or squeeze that's proven to have both psychological and physical positive benefits.

Some of the many things a weighted blanket can do include helping with anxiety, stress for all age groups plus animals, depression and can also manage disorders such as OCD, PTSD, and Autism. It'll bring you a feeling of peace and comfort, while also improving your heart rate and overall circulation.

Not only great for your health, but the Amore Beds weighted blanket also fits a full and queen size bed and comes in a dark gray color so it can be a neutral accent to your bedroom set. Now for only $81.99, a 36% discount off its original price, the Amore Beds weighted blanket is the start to a healthier and happier lifestyle.

