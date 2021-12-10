Stunning psychedelic timelapse of blooming cactus flowers

This mind-warping time-lapse film has a trippy effect. Watch it full screen and marvel at the erupting cactus blossoms. The bio of the videographer, who goes by the handle EchinopsisFreak, states:

I'm a one-trick pony. Cactus timelapses. Flowers blooming. Flowers wilting. Flowers growing over multiple days. "Pups" (i.e., small clones of the parent cactus) popping out the side of a cactus. Etc. With their garish colors, their crazy shapes, and the contrast between spiky parent and the flowers, the cacti provide the drama. My job is simple: bring their freaky nature to your attention.

From Vimeo:

Echinopsis cactus flowers bloom overnight and the flowers last for only a day. Actually, the flowers are at their peak beauty for an hour or two at the most. That's what turned me from a cactus enthusiast into a cactus photographer … the desire to try to preserve some aspect of their freaky beauty. Prior to becoming an Echinopsis addict a few years back, I had never owned a DSLR or image/video editing software.

The cacti shown in this video come from my collection. The evening when it looks like a plant's flowers are about to bloom, I bring it indoors to image. Most of the clips in this montage show approximately 8 hours of change as the flowers open and bloom. A little more than halfway through the montage, there's a series of three clips showing different views of a 24-hour period in the life of a yellow-flowered 'Daydream' plant. Six flowers that opened the night before I started filming wilt to nothingness and another 4 flowers grow dramatically and then open. This series of 'Daydream' clips is followed by another three showing other types of flowers wilting. These additional wilting clips are also taken over a daylong period.

The question I'm asked most often about my cactus flower still images and timelapses is whether I've "Photoshopped" them, that is, have I used editing software to juice things up and create the flowers' intense colors. I do, of course, use Photoshop and Lightroom and other editing software. But not in the way most suspect. Rather than using these tools to overstate reality, I actually use them to reduce the intensity of the colors my camera captures. I have reduced the color saturation in every timelapse clip in this video by a minimum of 10% and some ('Yes', 'Cabaret' and 'Antimatter') by 30% or more in order to have something that wasn't just completely blown out.