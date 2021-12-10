US Senator Bernie Sanders tells Elon Musk to STFU

It evidently took a couple of weeks for unimportant garbage like a tweet from Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk to reach US Senator Bernie Sanders. Once it did, Senator Sanders responded with what may go down as one of the great Twitter slapdowns of all time.

You're a billionaire — great, good for you. You want to zoom around on a rocket and pretend you're an astronaut? That's fine, it's a free country. But don't ask for government subsidies to do it and then whine when you're asked to pay your fair share of taxes. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 9, 2021

