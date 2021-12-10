Woman, 48, posed as her 22-year-old daughter, took student loans, attended classes, and dated college guys

For two years, Laura Oglesby, 48, of Missouri, posed as her estranged 22-year-old daughter, took almost $20,000 in federal student loans and grants, attended Southwest Baptist University under her daughter's name—Lauren Ashleigh Hays—and dated college guys who reportedly believed she was in her 20s. After finally getting caught, Oglesby pled guilty to social security fraud and will spend 5 years in prison, and pay restitution to her daughter. From the New York Times:

Her story unraveled in August 2018, after the Mountain View Police Department was contacted by the authorities in Arkansas. They were searching for Ms. Oglesby, who they said had stolen Ms. Hays's identity in that state in 2017 to commit financial fraud and embezzle more than $25,000. The authorities in Arkansas told the Mountain View police that they believed that Ms. Oglesby had been living under the fake identity in Mountain View, Mo., a city about 40 miles north of the Missouri-Arkansas state line.

The Mountain View police investigated and learned that Ms. Oglesby was living there and working at a city library, Chief Perkins said.

"She actually was employed here, which was kind of odd," Chief Perkins said. "And that's how we figured out who she was."

The police then pulled her over during a traffic stop. She initially denied that she was Laura Oglesby, Chief Perkins said, but once they showed her proof that they knew who she was, she admitted it.

"She was just running because she was in a domestic violence relationship, and she'd been running for years," Chief Perkins said Ms. Oglesby told the police. "We don't know her life story outside of what she told us, but we know what happened here."