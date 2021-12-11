A film about artist Alexander Calder's amazing miniature circus from 1931

Alexander Calder shows us what all the amazing wire models that make up his miniature circus can do in this film by Jean Painleve from 1955. Calder is famous for his colorful mobiles, but Cirque Calder is one of his incredible lesser-known works from 1931. The circus is made of wire sculptures that can perform various functions. There is a little man that blows up a balloon when Calder himself blows into a small tube that leads through the opening of the figurine's mouth and into a real balloon. There is a sword eater, a lion tamer, a contortionist, and much more. I'm astounded by how innovative and magical these inventions are.