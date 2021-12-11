Fish Heads is a kooky MTV video by Barnes & Barnes from the '80s

Popkin

While grups may already be familiar with "Fish Heads" by Barnes and Barnes, I recently discovered it and filled my heart with ecstasy. It was made for their debut album, Voohaba. Voohaba means "greetings" in the band's imaginary language of Lumanian. Both the song and the music video are electric! This video originally aired on MTV in 1980. After hearing this song, "Fish heads, fish heads, rolly polly fish heads" it has become the mantra that I live by.