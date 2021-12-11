How becoming a new mom helped me make the switch to an amazing electric toothbrush

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Not so long ago, I welcomed a healthy baby girl into the world. She's perfect, and watching her grow has been the greatest joy in my life, despite being absolutely nerve-wracking. But prior to that, I was a large ball of anxiety about everything in, out, and around my body, and my teeth were no exception. I once heard someone tell me that pregnancy caused their teeth to rot and ultimately had to get most of them pulled. I immediately made an appointment with my dentist to discuss, what I believed to be, the end of my pearly whites.

"I'm here because I'm pregnant and my teeth are going to fall out," I told the hygienist. She looked at me like I just told her my head was full of oatmeal. I proceeded to ask her politely to confirm with every professional in the building that they've never heard of anything like this happening. That's when she called in the big guns.

"Look, your teeth are not going to fall out, that's the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard," the dentist eventually told me, "But if you're really worried, you can make the switch to an electric toothbrush, it may help curb your worries."

Being a complete neurotic, I only heard one thing: teeth are going to fall out, make the switch to an electric toothbrush. So I did and gave the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush a shot and never looked back.

A Closer Look

Here's the rundown: the AquaSonic removes plaque more effectively than your regular old manual toothbrush, which was what I was using before I had an exisdental crisis (See what I did there? I'm starting to hone my mom joke skills here). Beyond that, the 40,000 VPM motor is perfect to help dissolve stains on your teeth that may have come from conventional (or not so conventional) things like foods, smoke, or, in any first-time parent's case, massive amounts of coffee. The motor also works to whiten at the same time, for a dual purpose clean.

For me, I have not even a second to keep throwing out old brushes and bringing in new ones. In my past life, getting into the car and hopping down to the drug store was no problem, now I have to bundle up the kid, grab the pacifier, clean out the diaper bag, and battle with the car seat to make a journey out of something that could have been a 15-minute trip not so long ago. That's what makes the AquaSonic so amazing: it's long-lasting and powerful, so it's never a race to find a new toothbrush and won't be for a very long time.

What Are the Perks of Using This?

As I am finding out rather quickly, there's no time to wait for things that can otherwise be done in a flash. I spend a lot of time carrying around my kid, changing diapers, cleaning, feeding, and running around as my life depended on it (well, someone's life does). I barely have time to shower once a week, so a lot of the tedious things get put on the backburner. The AquaSonic can improve your gum health in as little as one week, wasting no time for the people who can't afford to dole time out anymore.

The soft, whiten, massage, and cleaning modes are the perfect way to not waste time trying out new toothbrushes, since all the care you need is packed into one mighty brush. Whether you're self-conscious about your smile or just someone who doesn't enjoy morning breath (which should be all of us), the AquaSonic takes care of all of that nonsense by just brushing how you normally would with a manual toothbrush.

Everything Included

The AquaSonic also includes the charging dock, eight brush heads, and a traveling case. This way, any mouth or dental challenge can be solved with a quick switch of a head, and you can take this bad boy anywhere with you. This was perfect when I had to spend a few extra days in the hospital and was a bit immobile for a while. The AquaSonic worked with my needs and, given that it's an electric brush, made me do very little work in making sure that my teeth were squeaky clean in a time where I wasn't really worried about bad breath or yellowing teeth.

TL;DR: Do I Need This?

Absolutely, 100000%. There's no one in the world that needs consistency, efficiency, and speed more than a new mom running on four minutes of sleep. The AquaSonic provides all of that and makes me feel better about my very irrational fear that I one day may have a mouth full of gums and nothing else. I may have spit down my shirt, formula in my hair, and smell like the inside of a diaper factory, but my teeth are a nonissue, and I have the AquaSonic to thank for that.

Right now, you can purchase an AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush And Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads for $39.99, down from $189.

Prices subject to change.