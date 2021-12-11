Planning a big move? Clutter is offering 50% off a $200 moving credit

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Moving can be stressful and expensive, but it doesn't have to be. With the Get 50% Off A $200 Clutter Moving Credit!, you can sit back, relax and watch someone else do the heavy-lifting while giving your wallet a break at the same time.

Clutter is a crowd favorite when it comes to finding a reliable and affordable moving company, and has a reputation that exceeds its competitors. All movers are licensed and professionally trained, so you never have to worry about the safety of your belongings. The Clutter team will help you pack, wrap, disassemble furniture, and load your stuff onto their truck without you having to lift a finger. Prefer to pack everything up yourself? Not a problem, Clutter offers several different moving packages to choose from so you can pick what best suits your effort level and budget.

Once all of your things are packed and ready to go, you can easily track your possessions for peace of mind. Watch the truck make its way to your destination by tracking it online. Clutter offers flexible moving deliveries and pick-ups, making the process effortless and stress-free. Are you starting to realize you might have more stuff than you have space for in your new place? Clutter has secure storage warehouses with local access to keep your things locked up until you're ready to deal with them.

Online account management makes use of this service easy and convenient. With the Clutter portal, get to know your movers, see who's handling your boxes, and confirm when they've successfully finished the job. Clutter offers moving and storage services nationally, simply check your local branch to see if they pick up and/or deliver in your area. This company truly takes the dread out of moving—all you have to do is focus on making your new living quarters a home!

Snag the Get 50% Off A $200 Clutter Moving Credit! for just $100 (reg. $200), a savings of 50%!

Prices subject to change.