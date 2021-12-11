Project Farm's top ten tools of 2021

One of the YouTube maker channels that I religiously follow throughout the year is Todd Osgood's Project Farm. On it, he does very well thought out performance and stress test reviews and comparisons of tools and materials.

In this video, Todd runs through his ten best-tested tools from 2021. These include a Wiha 7-piece screwdriver set, Knipex pliers, GooLoo car jumpers, and a Lansky knife sharpener.

Any of the products in this round-up would make a welcome gift for any tool enthusiast you might be shopping for.



Image: Screengrab