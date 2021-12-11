Teens On Acid: psychedelic art book and toys by Josh Thorsen

Rob Beschizza

If "derivative works based in the pop culture cornucopia of Saturday Morning Cartoons" is your cup of tea, and it is surely mine, Teens On Acid is an essential $25 purchase.

It's a book of Josh Thornsen's delirious, psychedelic manglings of Japanese and Western cartooning and animation, "with just a touch of Evil". Other pledge levels offer a set of bizarre and certainly not infringing tchotchkes such as rubbery toys, patches, attire, stickers and even spray cans featuring Thornsen's transformative works.