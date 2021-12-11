Why did we all draw that "S"

Now that I'm on the outside, I try not to think about my time in school too often. Sometimes I can't shake it. Whether it's sneaking a couple of candy cigarettes behind an authority figure's back or flashing back to the community shower time in middle school when I go to Planet Fitness, I'm forever institutionalized.

That doesn't mean that there aren't a few good memories mixed in here and there. I remember when my friend Andy hijacked the principal's PA to play Radiohead for all the kids on the yard. Those were good times.

Oh, and I also can't stop thinking about that weird "S" that we all used to draw.

I don't even have to elaborate; you know what I mean. How did such a strange little glyph spread across the country? In the video linked above, the brilliant YouTuber Pseudiom delves into the murky history behind one of the most universally scribbled symbols. He also debunks a lot of the fraudulent origins of the "S" that float around the ether. If you want to relive your childhood, give it a watch.