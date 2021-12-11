指を盗んだ女（銀木 沙織）(Woman who stole fingers) by Saori Shiroki is a gloomy 4-minute animation about a boy whose fingers and toes become larvae and separate from his hand. The young boy's strained relationship with his mother is explored through metaphor. There is a beautiful, raw quality to the way that it's drawn. I love how the artist's hand is apparent in the sketchiness of each frame. The imagery in this short animation will burrow its way deep into your psyche.
"Woman Who Stole Fingers" is a gloomy animated short by Saori Shiroki
