"Woman Who Stole Fingers" is a gloomy animated short by Saori Shiroki

指を盗んだ女（銀木 沙織）(Woman who stole fingers) by Saori Shiroki is a gloomy 4-minute animation about a boy whose fingers and toes become larvae and separate from his hand. The young boy's strained relationship with his mother is explored through metaphor. There is a beautiful, raw quality to the way that it's drawn. I love how the artist's hand is apparent in the sketchiness of each frame. The imagery in this short animation will burrow its way deep into your psyche.