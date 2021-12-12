Butt Rock: the Rorschach test of music taste

I live a double life. Among friends, I wax intellectual about the unsung heroes of 20th century American blues in my Captain Beefheart shirt and NOFX baseball cap. You'll catch me talking about Loretta Lynn and Public Enemy in the same breath, in a vain attempt to show off my diverse musical palate.

I'm just hoping you won't learn the truth.

I'm just hoping you won't find me, tucked away in the furthest corner of my attic, listening to Breaking Benjamin, Trust Company, and Seether with a delirious smile on my face. I pray that no one ever learns how much I secretly love Butt Rock.

I'm not a Butt Rock zealot by any means, but when I want to time travel to my pimply-faced teen years in the 00s, Cold by Crossfade becomes my Delorian. Butt Rock isn't particularly good music, nor is it artistic. The genre, which still dominates rock radio stations across the country, is the auditory example of what happens when art gets filtered through the colander of corporate interests and capitalism. However, that doesn't stop me from loving it, warts and all.

In the video linked above, the ever-insightful YouTuber The Punk Rock MBA breaks down what Butt Rock is, why it still reigns supreme, and why you're not a failure as a music snob if you enjoy it. It's okay, man; you're among friends. We can listen to Disturbed's Stupify together.