Check out this inspiring amputee football team from Palestine

I'm not the biggest fan of sports, but I am a sucker for a good sports story, esepcially learning what athletes go through to engage with their chosen game. Their livelihood and dream depend on their physical ability. Athletes often have to risk their vessel to pursue a career wholly contingent on their vessel performing optimally. Most players alter their careers forever with a knee injury. So imagine how dedicated one has to be to play with literally only one knee. That's why I find the video linked above so inspiring.

In the case of this Palestinian football team, many of the athletes are victims of violence. Through the unifying power of football, these brave amputees are attempting to assert agency over the machinations of circumstance. It's a pretty powerful watch.