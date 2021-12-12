Fade Into You by Mazzy Star came out in 1993, and is one of the most bittersweet, dreamy songs that I know of. It always takes me back to such sweet memories, like drawing with my friend on her bedroom floor during lazy summer afternoons. I wonder what type of memories this song brings up for other people. This goes without saying, but Hope Sandoval is totally angelic in the music video.
Sunday song: "Fade Into You" by Mazzy Star
