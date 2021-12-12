The psychic con game

Like the great Fox Mulder, we all want to believe. Deep down, we're miffed that the powers and creatures that populate movies and television are fictional. While most of us just shrug and move on with our mundane lives, other people still cling to the prospect of encountering the supernatural in their lifetime.

As a result, these people become the perfect prey for fake psychics and mystics. Despite pretty much every story of renowned psychics ending identically, millions of people still fall for the charlatans, and the trend doesn't seem like it's stopping.

In the video linked above, YouTuber Super Eye Patch Wolf gives a compelling history of fake psychics and the absolute chads that have battled and debunked them. Wolf shows a few of the time-honored secrets these con artists employ to snare a potential mark.