Watch: "Dumbland," a cartoon by David Lynch

Dumbland is an 8-episode cartoon series of shorts drawn and produced by David Lynch. The series was originally released on his website in 2002, and came out on DVD in 2006. Altogether, the series is 30 minutes long and you can watch it here. The series features a man who is a goofball and lives with his strange wife and child. It's interesting to see Lynch explore this drawing style and make something that's intentionally simple, crude, and slapstick. I love everything that comes out of his brain.