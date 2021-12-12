Dumbland is an 8-episode cartoon series of shorts drawn and produced by David Lynch. The series was originally released on his website in 2002, and came out on DVD in 2006. Altogether, the series is 30 minutes long and you can watch it here. The series features a man who is a goofball and lives with his strange wife and child. It's interesting to see Lynch explore this drawing style and make something that's intentionally simple, crude, and slapstick. I love everything that comes out of his brain.
Watch: "Dumbland," a cartoon by David Lynch
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- David Lynch
David Lynch's "Rabbits" changed the way I look at film
Rabbits is a series of eight horror shorts from 2002 by David Lynch. I first saw the series when I was in high school after finding it online. I immediately loved these films because of their eerie atmosphere, and for the strange way they made me feel. It was the first time I had ever… READ THE REST
"In Heaven" from David Lynch's Eraserhead is one of my favorite scenes of all time
I remember the wild excitement that came over me the first time I saw Eraserhead, and got to the scene where "the lady in the radiator" performs the song In Heaven. I immediately fell in love with everything about it, and had to re-watch this part of the movie over and over throughout the following… READ THE REST
Watch: Ant Head by David Lynch
Ant Head (2018) is a video made by David Lynch for his album, Thought Gang, which he collaborated on with composer Angelo Badalamenti. The video features the songs "Frank 2000" and "Woodcutters From Fiery Ships." I always find myself in a complete trance as I watch the ants crawl around this misshapen head, which is… READ THE REST
Stay charged and compact with 25% off this all-in-one power bank
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's not much to say about a dead phone — literally, your phone's dead. You can't tell anyone anything unless you're going to send a carrier pigeon (trust us, this is… READ THE REST
This speaker is one of the best on the market and you can get it for under $70
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Any person who loves podcasts or grooving to their favorite playlists all over the house knows that their music is only really as good as their speaker. No matter if you're… READ THE REST
Planning a big move? Clutter is offering 50% off a $200 moving credit
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Moving can be stressful and expensive, but it doesn't have to be. With the Get 50% Off A $200 Clutter Moving Credit!, you can sit back, relax and watch someone else… READ THE REST