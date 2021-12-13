Claims that a man in New Zealand received 10 Covid shots in one day investigated

A man in New Zealand allegedly received up to 10 Covid vaccinations in one day, according to The Guardian, not because he thought he'd be extra protected, but as a way to make some extra cash.

Although New Zealand, which doesn't require ID to get a Covid shot, is nearly 90% vaccinated, they still experience their share of anti-vaxxers. And some of them are willing to pay others to take the shot for them.

According to The Guardian:

The Ministry of Health said it was taking the matter seriously. "We are very concerned about this situation and are working with the appropriate agencies," its Covid-19 vaccination and immunisation spokesperson, Astrid Koornneef, said. Stuff reports the man is believed to have visited several immunisation centres and was paid to get the doses. … "To assume another person's identity and receive a medical treatment is dangerous. This puts at risk the person who receives a vaccination under an assumed identify and the person whose health record will show they have been vaccinated when they have not," Koornneef said. Vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris, from the University of Auckland, said there was no specific data on using the vaccine in this way, but the man was not likely to come to serious harm. "We know that higher doses result in more general vaccine reactions, like fever and headaches and pains, so you might anticipate he would feel pretty grotty the next day."

Authorities are investigating the case, which, according to Petousis-Harris, is not a first.