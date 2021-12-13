Department store apologizes for selling child's party dress called "Lollita"

UK-based department store chain John Lewis & Partners stopped selling a child's party dress style called "Lollita." Made by Chi Chi London, the dress was sold in 3 year-11 years sizes. According to the description, "This dress is sure to become a partywear favourite … this pretty dress features delicate metallic embroidery, scalloped edges and a chiffon skirt with tulle underlay that's perfect for twirling on the dance floor." That's all well and good, except for calling it the "Lollita" dress. From The Guardian:

The name is similar to Vladimir Nabokov's 1955 novel Lolita, which details child sexual abuse. It outlines how a middle-aged professor abuses a 12-year-old girl[…]

The television presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell tweeted about the dress to her followers. She said: "If you were going to think of a name for a child's party dress, what would you NOT call it?"[…]

A spokeswoman from John Lewis said: "We removed this product from sale as soon as it was brought to our attention and we apologise for the upset caused."