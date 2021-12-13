Here's why the new James Webb Space Telescope is so damn cool

As early as next week, NASA will launch the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful space observatory and the world's biggest science project in history. A collaboration between NASA, ESA (European Space Agency), and CSA (Canadian Space Agency, this telescope will look farther back in time to shed light on what happened in our Universe billions of years ago. According to NASA, "It will study every phase in the history of our Universe, ranging from the first luminous glows after the Big Bang, to the formation of solar systems capable of supporting life on planets like Earth, to the evolution of our own Solar System."

To understand its significance, watch this excellent explainer video written and starring University of Arizona astronomer Kevin Hainline of the James Webb Space Telescope science team, produced and directed by Joel Fox and Jennifer Jordan Day of Smile Mountain, edited by Kristina Vega, with audio engineering by Adam Deibert, and last but certainly not least, a far out soundtrack by my pal Mikael Jorgensen of Wilco, Quindar, Expandards, and Lizard Music fame.