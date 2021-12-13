Huge Ma, the software engineer dubbed "Vax Daddy," is running for New York State Assembly

In early 2021 31-year-old Huge Ma started a side project on top of his job as a software engineer at Airbnb. Frustrated by clunky government vaccine portals, he spent two weeks creating TurboVax, a free website that compiles availability from city and state vaccine systems in New York.

The internet dubbed the Astoria native "Vax Daddy." Now, he's using his platform to launch a political campaign. Huge Ma announced on Twitter that he is running for New York's 37th State Assembly District in Western Queens. The seat is currently held by longtime incumbent Cathy Nolan.

1) Personal news: I am running for office



Some of you may know me as Vax Daddy. My friends and family know me as a kid from Astoria



But starting today, you can know me as Democratic candidate for New York's 37th State Assembly District in Western Queenshttps://t.co/9vgOsMnO63 — Huge Ma (@turbovax) December 13, 2021

His platform includes, to nobody's surprise, good government tech. He also plans to fight for "true climate action, housing abundance, transit-first streets, universal healthcare, free CUNY."

