The Tesla Cybertruck now has a single hilariously large windshield wiper

Here's what happens when a child's drawing of a cool futuristic truck encounters reality.

The truck lacked the wiper in earlier presentations, and this is the best they could do on the journey to being a real vehicle they could put on the road. Elon Musk:

"The wiper is what troubles me most," Musk wrote on Twitter in response to comments about the wiper's massive size. "No easy solution. Deployable wiper that stows in front trunk would be ideal, but complex."

