Disney sent out the tweeter'd video below to the many folks who have made reservations for their uber-expensive Star Wars-themed two-day "experience." I say themed because every video they share makes it look more and more like something out of 1990s Star Trek, which isn't a bad thing if you liked Star Trek: The Next Generation but kind of sucks for the target market of Star Wars fans.

It is around $5k for two people to embark on the Galactic Starcruiser.

A welcome message from Endario Zinn (a Chandrila Star Line Representative!) has been sent out to guests with upcoming stays at the Star Wars Hotel! šŸ’«šŸš€šŸ¤© pic.twitter.com/5tClhI74cE — AllEars.Net (@AllEarsNet) December 9, 2021

