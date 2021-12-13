Watch: A man loses it at a gas station when he thinks a woman cut in line

A loud gentleman at a Sam's Club gas station blew a gasket when he thought a woman cut the queue. Mind you, he'd already filled his tank, according to Daily Dot, but that didn't keep him from sticking around to fulfill his duty of enraged line monitor. He screamed at the top of his lungs, as if he were warding off a ferocious lion. "You need to get back in liiiine!!! … Get. In. Line!!!!! …" The woman managed to stay calm throughout, finally saying she would call the cops.

As an aside, notice how the man is holding a phone up to his ear when his tirade begins. Now imagine the condition of the poor eardrum of the mysterious listener on the other end!