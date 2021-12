What better way to kick off the QAnon conference of 'patriots' in Dallas this weekend than messing up the words to the Star Bangled Banner? This line is supposed to be:



'Gave proof through the night,

that our flag was still there.' pic.twitter.com/h09kZLcVb6 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 11, 2021

John F. Kennedy Jr. didn't show up at the "Awaken America" conference in Dallas over the weekend but this singer did deliver an ear-splitting rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner with, er, the wrong words.

"Came through through the night and our flag was still there."

Play ball!