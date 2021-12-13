What is the true nature of the NFT bubble

Everybody knows that NFTs are a bubble. The real question is, "what kind of bubble?" Is there value in the technology offered by NFTs that will be explored in more detail once the bubble pops? Or are NFTs a "here today, gone tomorrow" fad?

The question is a murky one. With the inevitable impact of the Metaverse looming on the horizon, NFTs might become more valuable than ever. The concept of owning digital collector's items may seem insubstantial in our corporeal reality, but the notion takes on a different weight in the digital space within the Metaverse.

In the video linked above, the business and finance YouTuber extraordinaire Jake Tran draws some powerful parallels between NFTs and the dot com bubble of the late 90s. Tran also explains why NFTs are gaining traction alongside the rise of the crypto-currency market by diving into the concept of crypto-whales.