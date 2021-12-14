Bizarro Congressman Andrew Clyde claims fentanyl seizure is proof that U.S. Customs and Border Protection is failing

I finally understand what the deal is with Andrew Clyde, the weird GOP Congressman from Georgia. As you might recall, Clyde compared the January 6 Capitol riot to "a normal tourist visit" and refused to shake hands with D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, who was beaten so badly by pro-Trump rioters that he had a heart attack and received traumatic brain injury while protecting the Capitol.

Clyde's latest bizarre claim is that U.S. Customs and Border Protection is failing under the Biden administration because it succeeded in confiscating over 11 thousand pounds of fentanyl as it was being smuggled over the U.S./Mexico Border. "This year alone, CBP has seized 11,201 POUNDS of fentanyl—enough to kill the entire U.S. population over seven times. The #BidenBorderCrisis is dangerous—and deadly," he tweeted.

The #BidenBorderCrisis is dangerous—and deadly. pic.twitter.com/Dy8E3qrq5C — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) December 8, 2021

Rioters = tourists? Successful drug seizures = border control failure? Clyde's remarks didn't make sense until I thought about It for a while and came to the sudden realization that Clyde is Bizarro, the DC Comics supervillain who spouts the opposite of what is true!

I'm not confused by Clyde any longer. He's Congressman Bizarro No. 1. If only he'd wear the pendant like all Bizarros are supposed to hang around their neck.