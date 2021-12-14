Cephalopod-headed statue shows up in downtown Dallas park

Who doesn't love a little public guerilla art? In Dallas, a statue of a woman with a cephalopod head showed up bolted in place in Pioneer Park.

It's the second of these bizarre statues to pop up in the city. The first, which claimed Dallas' founding father was part cephalopod, appeared in 2019. The statue was placed on the same concrete slab that once sat beneath the 65-foot-tall Confederate War Memorial that the city removed from the park in June 2020. A plaque, which accompanied the new statue, claimed that it was the work of an anonymous Dallas artist named Solomon, and a donation to the City of Dallas by the late local oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens.