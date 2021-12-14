Four years ago a porch pirate stole one of Mark Rober's packages. He's since devoted his life to getting revenge on porch pirates by making booby-trapped boxes filled with glitter and fart spray. Yesterday Rober posted a video showcasing his Glitter Bomb Package 4.0. which is has five major upgrades over the third iteration. The best upgrade is a very loud car horn that goes off at the same time glitter flies out of the package.
Here's Mark Rober's Glitter Bomb Package 4.0
