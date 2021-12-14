All you need to make this essential yet charming tool is some old plywood, sandpaper, spray paint, 18 inches of old railway, and an industrial-grade workshop with a full-size floor drill press and a steel-cutting bandsaw. Easy! Eugene will show you how.
How to make a handsome miniature anvil
