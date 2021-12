Custom toy creator Hoodwinked Toys decided to celebrate the holidays by transporting the Grinch to a galaxy far, far away:

You're a mean one, Mr. Sith

You really are a heel

You're as a charming as a womp rat

Or a Mon Calamari eel

Mr. Sith, you're a pile of bantha poodoo

With a greasy black peel

