Now the video of Liz Cheney reading treason texts by GQP has added images for full effect

Yesterday, Mark posted video of Liz Cheney reading text messages sent by Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade, and Donald Trump Jr., who were all panicking on Jan 6 — not for the Capitol, the people inside it, or US democracy as we know it, but for their own personal reputations, as well as Trump's "legacy."

Now we can watch this episode of the ongoing GQP horror shit show with images and sound effects, brought to you by MeidasTouch, for a more all-around sensory experience. 3D glasses not needed.