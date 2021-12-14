Save over 20% off this interactive ball that'll keep your dog busy for hours

With winter weather knocking on our doorstep, now's the right time to think of ways to keep your dog entertained because even when it's bitterly cold and snowy, they still need to exercise. Canine enrichment toys are a great way to give them both mental and physical stimulation, and most of them make for great indoor entertainment.

A great option for a 100% automatic interactive ball for dogs is the Cheerbie Wicked Ball Cyclone

This self-moving toy is the perfect option for pups that get bored when they can't venture outside to burn off energy. To grab your dog's attention, the Wicked Ball Cyclone will move or shake, and it will shake quickly or jump in response to its touch. The ball will stay in active play mode for 10 minutes, then it'll take a quick, 30-minute rest.

There are also 3 interaction modes that you can choose for your pet based on their level of play: gentle, normal, and active. And while the Wicked Ball Cyclone isn't designed to be a chew toy (be sure to monitor your doggo if it's an aggressive chewer!), it does have a protective mechanism that shuts it off in case the outer shell opens. Plus, the Wicked Ball's outer shell is waterproof, so if your dog takes it out to the yard and in the rain, the ball will be just fine. You can also clean it with water as needed.

Pet parents love the Cheerbie Wicked Ball Cyclone and it raised over 1 million dollars on Kickstarter and Indiegogo!

If you're ready to give your dog the coolest interactive toy on the block, don't wait to grab the Cheerbie Wicked Ball Cyclone

