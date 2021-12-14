Study: brain surgeons and rocket scientists dumb as the rest of us

After completing an intelligence test devised by Imperial College London and the BBC, 329 aerospace engineers and 72 neurosurgeons did not distinguish themselves from results previously gathered from more than 18,000 public respondents. Neurosurgeons had "quicker problem-solving speed but slower memory recall compared with the general population" in what The Guardian characterizes as the only "significant difference." The results were published online in the British Medical Journal.

