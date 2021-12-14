Take 20 percent off this personal air purifier

If the past year has changed anything about our lives, it's how conscious we are of harmful particles in the air. Whether it's airborne viruses like COVID-19 or pollutants from wildfires thousands of miles away, it has become apparent that clean breathing air isn't as ubiquitous as it once was. This growing concern for safe, fresh air has sparked innovation in the area of air purifiers, the personal air purifier.

The LUFT Duo Portable Consumable-Free Personal Air Purifier (Christmas Pack) is a set of two compact, powerful personal air purifiers to enhance the quality of air you take in this holiday season. This rechargeable air purifier was first successfully funded through Indiegogo and is now available as a pack for $171.96 when you use Green Monday code GREEN20 at checkout. That's down from $398 at regular price!

The LUFT Duo uses a patented photocatalytic process to filter the air of harmful particles. This small but powerful cube breaks down everything from dust, pollen, mold, pathogens, volatile organic vapors, and pollutants at the molecular level, proving to be more efficient than a traditional HEPA filter.

In fact, the LUFT is so efficient it doesn't even need a replacement filter. Just clean out the metal catch every two weeks, like you would a vacuum cleaner. LUFT Duo can run continuously for 18 hours on a single charge, all while working at whisper-quiet decibel levels so you can use it while you're sleeping.

Users on Amazon love the LUFT personal air purifier for its effectiveness and high portability. One customer mentions, "Received today, set up in our living room, within a few hours our 2 bedroom apartment smells so fresh. Feel safer breathing in fresh air every day and night. Comes with a cup holder to keep your cube safe in the car."

Get back to breathing in air without having to worry about what's in it with the LUFT Duo Air Purifier Christmas Pack, now just $171.96 with code GREEN20.