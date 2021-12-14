Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene acts like BLM marches had something to do with Jan 6

While speaking to the Jan 6 House Committee today, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who once blamed wildfires on space lasers, became confused again. Instead of commenting on matters regarding the Capitol insurrection, Greene asked if Democrats would produce their texts over a span of a year to show they were actually anti-antifa and anti-BLM.

"I'd like the Democrats and the people on the January 6th committee to produce their text messages, Mr. Speaker, denouncing antifa, BLM riots that raged across American cities for a year. I would love to read those."

This is the weakest attempt at what-aboutism I've seen in a long time.