Watch soul singer Teddy Pedergrass on mute and it looks just like he's doing stand-up comedy

Above is a 1980 performance of soul legend Teddy Pendergrass singing "Love TKO." So smooth. But mute the sound and it looks like he's doing stand-up comedy.
(via @bighealthyfr)
