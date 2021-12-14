Your cat's favorite new toy is a laser collar, and it's under $20

As a cat owner, you want to make sure your cat is always happy and can have the best possible playtime experience. While it's great to be able to enjoy playtime together, sometimes as an owner, your busy life schedule gets in the way and you can't always keep them entertained.

The next best replacement is getting a toy that can actually keep your cat's attention for more than 10 minutes. And now you can feel guilt-free about their solo playtime because the KiTiDOT, an amusing toy collar from Cheerble, will keep them distracted for hours on end with its built-in uncatchable red dot laser, fulfilling their instinctual hunting desires.

The red dot laser will keep your fine boi busy, running back and forth to capture its target, and best of all, you won't have to lift a finger. The KiTiDOT collar is made of non-toxic, cat-friendly soft materials so it'll be a comfortable fit for your cat to wear. Plus, the collar is adjustable to fit any size cat, and even small dogs, when you're planning their next play date.

The fun doesn't stop there. You can customize and change up the game for your cat with the KiTiDOT's adjustable laser beam head that can project as low as a 45-degree angle. As a bonus, you can even switch between beam modes that consist of normal, constant, and flickering — basically, your cat can have an endless amount of fun, jumping and prancing around after their hardest prey yet. If you need more proof that your cat will have a blast with KiTiDOT, check it out in action.

Cheer up your cats this holiday season with the Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Laser Collar Toy. Right now, you can grab it at the discounted price of $19.16 with code GREEN20 as a part of our Green Monday Sale.