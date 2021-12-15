A Louisiana judge blames her apparent racism on sedatives

A Louisiana judge claims sedatives, not racism, are at fault for her screaming racist epithets.

Daily Beast:

Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet has asked for "forgiveness and understanding" after the video emerged this week. In the footage, which was first reported by The Current, an unidentified voice—apparently a member of Odinet's family—can be heard laughing about "mom" shouting the N-word at a burglary suspect. The video was shot as the judge's family watched home-surveillance footage of a thwarted car burglary at their home.

…

"My children and I were the victim [sic] of an armed burglary at our home. The police were called and the assailant was arrested. The incident shook me to my core and my mental state was fragile," Odinet said in a statement Monday, The Current reports.

As for the video, Odinet said she "was given a sedative at the time" and had "zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it."