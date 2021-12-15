A Louisiana judge blames her apparent racism on sedatives

A Louisiana judge claims sedatives, not racism, are at fault for her screaming racist epithets.
Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet has asked for "forgiveness and understanding" after the video emerged this week. In the footage, which was first reported by The Current, an unidentified voice—apparently a member of Odinet's family—can be heard laughing about "mom" shouting the N-word at a burglary suspect. The video was shot as the judge's family watched home-surveillance footage of a thwarted car burglary at their home.
"My children and I were the victim [sic] of an armed burglary at our home. The police were called and the assailant was arrested. The incident shook me to my core and my mental state was fragile," Odinet said in a statement Monday, The Current reports.
As for the video, Odinet said she "was given a sedative at the time" and had "zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it."
It is also unclear as to how armed the robbery was, local PD fail to report a weapon. Perhaps the burglar maintains all their limbs?
The Lafayette Police Department has confirmed to local media that an attempted burglary of a vehicle took place at the home at around 2 a.m. Saturday.
But Lafayette Police Sgt. Paul Mouton told KLFY that the suspect—a Black man identified as Ronald Handy—did not have a weapon in his possession at the time of his arrest, despite Odinet describing the incident as an "armed burglary."