Interview with Boing Boing contributor Annie Rauwerda, of "Depths of Wikipedia" fame

Wikimedia's Chris Koerner interviews Annie Rauwerda, whose encyclopedic knowledge of the encyclopedia means she finds (and shares) the most wild, offbeat and fascinating articles. (See also her work here at BB)
What's a common misconception you find people have about Wikipedia?
I'm often surprised by how many people forget that they can edit Wikipedia. I get messages all the time requesting certain edits, and when I remind people that they have the power to make changes, they sometimes respond with "I didn't know I could do that!"