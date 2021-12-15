Is a wine-drinker on your holiday gift list? Gift them an Aervana Travel Aerator

B.R. O'Deal

Aervana Travel is a portable wine aerator perfect for anyone who is fond of wine and travel, especially at the same time. This versatile little gadget not only looks gorgeous and is easy to carry, but it also transforms tannic wine into smooth-as-velvet, ambrosial liquid within seconds. Also included is a cute carrying pouch and a corkscrew.