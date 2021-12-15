Man in China lifted ex-girlfriend's eyelids while she slept to unlock her phone and steal

A man in China visited his sick ex-girlfriend, made her food, and then stole $24,000 by lifting her eyelids while she was sleeping to get into her digital wallet. His is now in prison with a sentence of 3.6 years.

The 28-year-old gentleman had already "borrowed" money from her while they were dating, and told her he was coming over to pay her back. Instead, the woman woke up to find that her mobile bank account had been drained.

From Vice: